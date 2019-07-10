Stacy Passmore explore l'impact des castors sur les zones humides aux Etats-Unis (au Colorado et dans l'Utah en particulier) et c'est tout à fait passionnant de découvrir l'impact de ces castoridés et de leurs barrages sur notre propre environnement à l'heure du réchauffement climatique.

Beavers have specialized knowledge, not only about water and its storage, but also about how to adapt and thrive in degraded environments, and how to nurture habitat for fellow species. Could the beaver’s low-tech, idiosyncratic building techniques make a comeback in an era dominated by parametric algorithms and modular design systems?