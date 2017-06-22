Report Idling Vehicles, Get A Cut Of The City's Profitsjeudi 23 mai 2019 :: perrick :: Notes :: aucun commentaire :: aucun trackback
Paula Mejia raconte l'histoire d'un citoyen de New York traquant les véhicules à l'arrêt avec le contact allumé dans The Gothamist :
Some New Yorkers, such as George Pakenham, have taken it upon themselves to submit thousands of Citizen’s Air Complaints to the city's Department of Environmental Protection, alerting them when vehicles idle their engines for longer than three minutes or for longer than a minute next to a school. Pakenham, an environmental activist who works in finance, has been a vigilante submitting complaints for over ten years—and, as he recently told Vice News, he's made a staggering $9,000 from submitting 120 reports on idling vehicles.
Je me demande au passage ce que ça donnerait pour toutes ces vidéos...
