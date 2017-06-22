Jeffrey Zeldman dans A List Apart :

And internet investors don’t want a modest return on their investment. They want an obscene profit right away, or a brutal loss, which they can write off their taxes. Making them a hundred million for the ten million they lent you is good. Losing their ten million is also good—they pay a lower tax bill that way, or they use the loss to fold a company, or they make a profit on the furniture while writing off the business as a loss…whatever rich people can legally do under our tax system, which is quite a lot.

Retomber sur un article de Jeffrey Zeldman (via Tristan Nitot) après toutes ces années, se sentir vieux d'un coup (lui aussi faisait parti de mes lectures à l'époque où j'étais webmaster) et partager - encore une fois - l'amer constat de la pollution du gratuit par l'industrie financière. Constater au passage que Basecamp est encore la référence pour une entreprise du numérique qui montre un autre chemin. Se dire qu'on a de la chance de lire un bouquin sur Enspiral et de se projeter dans le prochain de Damazio.