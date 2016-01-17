Japan’s Economy Is Getting a Lot of Things Rightvendredi 12 avril 2019 :: perrick :: Notes :: aucun commentaire :: aucun trackback
Noah Smith dans Bloomberg Opinion :
In Tokyo, 1-in-8 young people coming of age in 2018 was foreign-born. That’s a startling increase in diversity for a historically homogeneous nation. But so far, Japan is embracing the change -- in a recent Pew poll, Japan was the only country surveyed where more respondents said they wanted to increase immigration than wanted to decrease it. Without Abe’s leadership, it’s not at all clear this shift would have happened.
Un nouvelle éclairage sur le Japon et c'est une des idées pré-conçues que j'avais sur l'île qu'il faut revoir : la demi-vie de son homogénéité est en train d'expirer. À compléter par le très bon podcast du Nouvel Esprit Public : Derrière l'affaire Carlos Ghosn #83 (pendant lequel j'ai eu l'intuition que notre Toyota à nous était en fait Michelin).
