Filling a gap: the clandestine gang fixing Rome illegallymercredi 10 avril 2019 :: perrick :: Notes :: aucun commentaire :: aucun trackback
Giorgio Ghiglione dans The Guardian :
The seven clandestine pavement-fixers are part of a network of about 20 activists quietly doing the work that the city authorities have failed to do. Gap stands for Gruppi Artigiani Pronto Intervento, (“groups of artisan emergency services”) but is also a tribute to the partisans of Gruppi di Azione Patriottica, who fought the fascists during the second world war.
Une intervention de guérilla urbaine - cette fois-ci à Rome - dans la lignée du groupe Untergunther qui répare clandestinement le patrimoine parisien, du Guerrilla Groundsman qui officie autour de Cambridge ou encore de Liam Wildish qui nettoie les panneaux de signalisation de Retford (près de Nottingham) sur son temps libre. De belles illustrations de la défense des communs.
Vos commentaires et/ou trackbacks
Aucun commentaire, ni de trackback pour le moment.
Ajouter un commentaire
Pour faire un tracback sur ce billet : http://www.onpk.net/tb.php?id=718