Chip Kellyâs fast-break offense was the hot issue of the first week. I think itâs a fad that defensive coordinators will quickly solve. Consider in the first half against the Redskins, the Eagles ran 53 plays for 322 yards and controlled the ball for 20:20 and led, 26-7. The Redskins defense was gassed. Michael Vick was snapping the ball every 12 seconds. In the second half, either the Redskins caught up to Kelly, or the Eagles were worn out as they ran just 24 plays for 121 yards, controlled the ball for 12:19 and were outscored, 20-7. By running plays so quickly, Kelly eliminates defensive substitutions. But his offensive linemen have to be in phenomenal shape to keep up this pace. Kelly said he wants the offense moving even faster between plays. âI felt like it was slow, to be honest with you,â he said. âIâm not joking. We got to do a better job.â The problem with playing at such a fast pace is when the offense goes three-and-out, the defense is right back on the field. ... The Chiefs are going to be the most improved team in the league. Andy Reid took over a 2-14 team that still had six Pro Bowl players last season. He traded for Alex Smith, a quarterback who is not spectacular but wonât make a lot of mistakes. Reid needed a change after 14 seasons in Philly. The Chiefs dominated the Jags in the opener, but itâs an NFC East reunion tour for Reid this week: The Cowboys are in KC on Sunday and Reid returns to Philly on Thursday night.


