TikTok and the Sorting Hat

mardi 4 août 2020 :: perrick :: PHP :: aucun commentaire :: aucun trackback
The answer, I believe, has significant implications for the future of cross-border tech competition, as well as for understanding how product developers achieve product-market-fit. The rise of TikTok updated my thinking. It turns out that in some categories, a machine learning algorithm significantly responsive and accurate can pierce the veil of cultural ignorance. Today, sometimes culture can be abstracted.

Eugene Wei met à jour ses schémas mentaux et réussit au passage à me convaincre de l’importance de TikTok : visiblement des tonnes de pub et un très bon algorithme peuvent faire des prouesses.

