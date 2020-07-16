James Lovelock: 'The biosphere and I are both in the last 1% of our lives'samedi 18 juillet 2020 :: perrick :: Notes :: aucun commentaire :: aucun trackback
Pendant que notre planète (avec ses changements climatiques) nous demande un effort équivalent à la Seconde Guerre Mondiale, James Lovelock (inventeur d'un système pour de détection de molécule dans des gaz) partage son expérience de centenaire en grand écart.
I always find it fascinating how the statistics illustrate that the health of the nation was enormously better at the end of the second world war than it was at the beginning.
