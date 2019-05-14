Shademardi 14 mai 2019 :: perrick :: Notes :: aucun commentaire :: aucun trackback
Sam Bloch écrit un essai sur l'ombre en Californie dans Places Journal :
You can’t install a shelter here without disrupting underground utilities near the curb (a right-of-way controlled by multiple city agencies), violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (which requires four-foot clearance for wheelchairs), or blocking driveway sightlines. The same goes for street trees. On this block, shade is basically outlawed.
Quand la police se charge de contrôler l'ombre, on se dit qu'on pas finit de s'enfoncer dans cet anthropocène. Reste à se demander si Lille aura un climat méditerranéen avant que la rue Léon Gambetta ne soit couverte, ou pas...
