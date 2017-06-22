The Future of the Zend Engine and the Zend Frameworkvendredi 26 avril 2019 :: perrick :: Notes :: aucun commentaire :: aucun trackback
Zeev Suraski dans son blog :
As all of us still care very much both about PHP as well as the Zend Framework ecosystem, one of the options we're evaluating is finding a new home for these contributions, to keep both our planned contributions to PHP 8 and beyond on track, and the ongoing development of ZF and Zend Expressive thriving. One of the reasons for this announcement - which is coming well ahead of our actual departure date - is to explore this possibility.
C'est une sacrée page de l'histoire de PHP qui va se tourner : Zend aura été une société pivot dans mon écosystème pendant de longues années. J'espère de tout coeur que cette fine équipe (dont Dmitry Stogov, Matthew Weier O'Phinney et Enrico Zimuel) trouvera un point de chute accueillant pour tous ses projets.
