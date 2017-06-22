How I Eat For Free in NYC Using Python, Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and Instagrammardi 9 avril 2019 :: perrick :: Notes :: aucun commentaire :: aucun trackback
Chris Buetti sur Medium :
I’m going to explain to you how I’m receiving these free meals from some of the best eateries in New York City. I’ll admit — it’s rather technical and not everyone can reproduce my methodology. You’ll either need a background in Data Science/Software Development or a lot of free time on your hands. Since I have the prior, I sit back and let my code do the work for me. Oh, and you guessed it, you’ll need to know how to use Instagram as well.
Un hack dans toute sa splendeur...
