Tom Forth dans CityMetric :

Our hypothesis is that, by relying on buses that get caught in congestion at peak times for public transport, Birmingham sacrifices significant size and thus agglomeration benefits to cities like Lyon, which rely on trams and metros. This is based on our calculations that a whole-city tramway system for Birmingham would deliver an effective size roughly equal to the OECD-defined population.

On peut probablement estimer que l'article confond causalité et corrélation ou même qu'il inverse cause et effet, n'empêche qu'il pose des questions qui fâchent aussi à Lille où on attend toujours une nouvelle ligne de métro ou de tramway... Peut-être y aurait-il un moyen de rattraper Toulouse ?